2020 Toyota GR Supra Coupe Consumer Reviews

Steveo , 04/16/2020 3.0 Premium 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

6 of 6 people found this review helpful

First, this is a sports car for 2 people. It is not an SUV or a sedan. So with that said, this car is a blast to drive, gets a lot of attention, sounds incredible in sport mode and looks amazing in black in-person. Yes, I agree passenger storage is pretty useless, but the hatch can carry a fair amount of stuff. In normal mode, the suspension is pretty sedate and comfortable around town with uneven pavement. The transmission shifts are solid and very quick, even in normal mode. You will likely find yourself driving around in sport mode and using the paddle shifters to hear all the amazing crackles, pops and bangs on downshifts. Believe me, people turn and look when they hear this car. If you want a car to do some tuning mods or customization, this is a great platform with many developers making both aesthetic and "go fast" parts. The entertainment system user interface is odd, but getting used to it slowly. Fuel economy seems low with my driving style, but other reports seem to reveal decent mpg. The tire selection seems to be pretty good (low noise, no shimmy), although I get a little more slip and wiggle below 60F than I would like on launch. The driving position and seats are very good. The backup camera works fine, but the lane correction software is too intrusive. I either turn it off in the city and set it on the lowest setting, while on a longer highway trip. This is not my primary vehicle, so I am very happy with the design and purpose of this vehicle. I would recommend this vehicle as your own amusement park ride and hence it gets 5 stars!