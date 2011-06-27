2022 Toyota GR 86 Base Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,200
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Combined MPG
|25
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|25
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/31 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|277.2/409.2 mi.
|Engine
|dual fuel injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 7,000 rpm
|Torque
|184 lb-ft @ 3,700 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|831 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|8 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|10" Powered Subwoofer
|+$699
|All-Weather Cargo Tray
|+$80
|Cargo-Net Envelope
|+$40
|Carpet Floor Mats
|+$169
|Carpet Trunk Mat
|+$80
|Frameless Homelink Mirror
|+$230
|Quick Charge Cable Package
|+$70
|GR Key Gloves
|+$20
|GR Shift Knob - Automatic
|+$149
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|+$169
|Cargo Tote
|+$51
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Front head room
|37.0 in.
|Front leg room
|41.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.6 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|33.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|29.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|51.7 in.
|Exterior Options
|Paint Protection Film
|+$395
|Black Lug Nuts
|+$215
|Door Edge Guards
|+$89
|Special Color
|+$425
|GR Center Cap
|yes
|GR Fender Vent Inserts
|+$159
|Rear Bumper Applique
|+$69
|Alloy Wheel Locks
|+$80
|17" GR Forged Alloy Wheels - Bronze
|yes
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|6.3 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|2,851 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|83.5 cu.ft.
|Gross weight
|3,682 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|5.1 in.
|Height
|51.6 in.
|Length
|167.9 in.
|Maximum payload
|831 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|69.9 in.
|Wheel base
|101.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|215/45R17 tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 25,000 mi.
|Roadside
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related 2022 Toyota GR 86 Base info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Energi
- Used Lexus LS 500 1998
- Used GMC Yukon 2014
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2008
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2002
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2001
- Used Audi A8 2011
- Used Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2019
- Used Audi A3 2009
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Dodge Charger
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2022 Honda Civic
- Dodge Challenger 2021
- 2021 Tiguan
- 2021 Cadillac CT5
- Acura TLX 2021
- INFINITI Q50 2022
- 2021 Dodge Challenger
- 2021 Civic
Other models to consider
- 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2020 Impala
- 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2021 Chevrolet Traverse
- Chevrolet Trax 2022
- 2021 Chevrolet Suburban
- Chevrolet Equinox 2021
- 2022 Chevrolet Spark
- 2020 Equinox
Research Similar Vehicles
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2021
- 2021 Lamborghini Urus
- 2021 Mazda CX-5
- 2021 Toyota C-HR
- 2022 Acura MDX
- 2022 Lexus RX 350
- Hyundai Tucson 2022
- Subaru Forester 2021
- Honda Pilot 2022
- 2022 Kia Sorento
Latest updates on new cars
Other models
- Used Ram Cv-Tradesman in South Bend, IN
- Used Toyota Prius-C in Rialto, CA
- Used Ram 1500 in Roswell, GA
- Used Honda Element in Noblesville, IN
- Used Ford Focus in Deerfield Beach, FL
- Used Hyundai Santa-Fe-Xl in Warner Robins, GA
- Used Mercedes-Benz Gla-Class in Lakewood, CA
- Used BMW 5-Series-Gran-Turismo in Miami Gardens, FL
- Used Infiniti QX30 in Gresham, OR
- Used Chevrolet Silverado-1500-Ld in Bloomington, IL
- Used Subaru Tribeca in Lodi, CA
- Used Lincoln Nautilus in Gaithersburg, MD
- Used Subaru WRX in Pico Rivera, CA
- Used Dodge Charger in Yorba Linda, CA
- Used GMC Canyon in Milpitas, CA
- Used Rolls-Royce Phantom-Drophead-Coupe in Newport Beach, CA
- Used GMC Safari in Waukegan, IL
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan in Kenner, LA
- Used Kia Seltos in Rancho Cordova, CA
- Used Nissan Rogue-Select in Taylor, MI