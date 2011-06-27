2022 Toyota GR 86 Specs & Features

  1. Home
More about the 2022 GR 86
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG22
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/356.4 mi.
Engine
dual fuel injectionyes
Base engine size2.4 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Horsepower228 hp @ 7,000 rpm
Torque184 lb-ft @ 3,700 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity871 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
10" Powered Subwoofer +$699
All-Weather Cargo Tray +$80
Cargo-Net Envelope +$40
Carpet Floor Mats +$169
Carpet Trunk Mat +$80
Frameless Homelink Mirror +$230
Quick Charge Cable Package +$70
GR Key Gloves +$20
GR Shift Knob - Manual +$149
All-Weather Floor Mats +$169
Cargo Tote +$51
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front head room37.0 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room33.5 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room51.7 in.
Exterior Options
Paint Protection Film +$395
Black Lug Nuts +$215
Door Edge Guards +$89
Special Color +$425
GR Center Capyes
GR Fender Vent Inserts +$159
Rear Bumper Applique +$69
Alloy Wheel Locks +$80
17" GR Forged Alloy Wheels - Bronzeyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight2,811 lbs.
EPA interior volume83.5 cu.ft.
Gross weight3,682 lbs.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height51.6 in.
Length167.9 in.
Maximum payload871 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors69.9 in.
Wheel base101.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pavement
  • Halo
  • Steel
  • Raven
  • Neptune
  • Track Bred
  • Trueno Blue
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
215/45R17 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25,000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
