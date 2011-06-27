  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota FJ Cruiser
  4. Used 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser Base Features & Specs

More about the 2014 FJ Cruiser
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,270
See FJ Cruiser Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,270
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,270
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,270
Torque271 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,270
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,270
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Upgrade Packageyes
Off-Road Packageyes
Trail Teams Ultimate Editionyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,270
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,270
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,270
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,270
Connectivity Package (4 Piece)yes
Armrestyes
Carpet Mats w/Cargo Matyes
All Weather Matsyes
Passenger Armrestyes
All-Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Matyes
Cargo Netyes
Ashtray Kityes
Carpet Floor Mats, Carpet Cargo Mat, All Weather Floor Matsyes
Carpet Matsyes
Rear Door Storage Netyes
Cargo Toteyes
Carpet Floor Mats and Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,270
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,270
premium clothyes
Front head room41.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.4 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,270
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.0 in.
Rear leg room31.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,270
Skid Plateyes
Towing Receiver Hitch and Wire Harnessyes
Cargo Coveryes
16" TRD FJ 6 Spoke Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
Hood Protectoryes
Clear Paint Protection - Door Packageyes
Rock Railsyes
Wheel Locks for Alloy Wheelsyes
Performance Dual Exhaustyes
Doorsill Protectoryes
Wheel Locks for Steel Wheelsyes
Spare Tire Coveryes
Fog Lightsyes
17" Aloy Wheels w/Full Size Spare Alloyyes
Paint Protector Filmyes
Running Boardsyes
Roof Rackyes
Exhaust Tipyes
Black Step Baryes
Drop Hitch Receiveryes
Clear Paint Protection - Hood Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,270
Front track63.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity66.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4343 lbs.
Gross weight5570 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.40 cd.
Angle of approach34.0 degrees
Maximum payload1227 lbs.
Angle of departure31.0 degrees
Length183.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity4700 lbs.
Ground clearance9.6 in.
Height72.0 in.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width75.0 in.
Rear track63.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,270
Exterior Colors
  • Heritage Blue
  • Iceberg White/White Roof
  • Magma/White Roof
  • Black/White Roof
  • Quicksand/White Roof
  • Cement/White Roof
  • Army Green/White Roof
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,270
P265/70R17 tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,270
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,270
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
See FJ Cruiser Inventory

Related Used 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles