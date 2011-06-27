Used 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
FJ Cruiser SUV
4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$41,606*
Total Cash Price
$31,150
4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$40,790*
Total Cash Price
$30,539
4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$55,882*
Total Cash Price
$41,838
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 FJ Cruiser SUV 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$734
|$757
|$779
|$803
|$826
|$3,899
|Maintenance
|$1,008
|$335
|$2,070
|$464
|$2,265
|$6,141
|Repairs
|$462
|$536
|$627
|$734
|$856
|$3,215
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,673
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,860
|Financing
|$1,675
|$1,347
|$998
|$624
|$225
|$4,869
|Depreciation
|$4,492
|$2,172
|$1,946
|$1,790
|$1,655
|$12,055
|Fuel
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$9,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,845
|$7,048
|$8,378
|$6,431
|$7,903
|$41,606
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 FJ Cruiser SUV 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$720
|$742
|$764
|$787
|$810
|$3,823
|Maintenance
|$988
|$328
|$2,029
|$455
|$2,221
|$6,021
|Repairs
|$453
|$525
|$615
|$720
|$839
|$3,152
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,640
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,824
|Financing
|$1,642
|$1,321
|$978
|$612
|$221
|$4,774
|Depreciation
|$4,404
|$2,129
|$1,908
|$1,755
|$1,623
|$11,819
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,613
|$6,910
|$8,214
|$6,305
|$7,748
|$40,790
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 FJ Cruiser SUV 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$986
|$1,017
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,110
|$5,238
|Maintenance
|$1,354
|$449
|$2,780
|$623
|$3,043
|$8,249
|Repairs
|$621
|$719
|$843
|$986
|$1,149
|$4,318
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,247
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,499
|Financing
|$2,250
|$1,810
|$1,340
|$838
|$303
|$6,540
|Depreciation
|$6,033
|$2,917
|$2,614
|$2,404
|$2,224
|$16,192
|Fuel
|$2,419
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$12,846
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,910
|$9,467
|$11,253
|$8,638
|$10,615
|$55,882
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 FJ Cruiser
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser in Virginia is:not available
