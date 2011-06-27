  1. Home
Used 2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser SUV Consumer Reviews

Rigmobile

Rock Doctor, 04/04/2010
22 of 22 people found this review helpful

This is my 5th Toyota truck over 26 years, which like the previous 4Runners (2) and Tacomas (2), is used to get me back and forth from drilling rigs. It is used to get through deep mud, heavy snow and generally drive down rig access roads that other drivers would call off-roading.

FJ Cruiser Review

Kevin Voges, 08/26/2007
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

Fun to drive - looks great. Really look forward to driving FJ daily. I realize this is strange, but non-aerodynamic windshield does not deflect bugs, so one must be ready to clean windshield quite a bit.

130,000 Reliable Miles and Counting !!!

stutz1, 01/26/2012
30 of 32 people found this review helpful

After driving 130,000 miles on my 2008 FJ Cruiser, I have found this SUV to be very dependable. I love the plastic floors which I just spray down and wipe down. Don't miss carpeting . I enjoy the easy to clean durable interior fabric, however I would like to have as an option a leather interior. A fellow FJ owner told me there is a shop in Buffalo NY that sells leather skins that simply stretch over existing seats. Most people that ask me how I like FJ follow up with gas mileage question. I get around 18mpg which is fine for a vehicle that can tow up to 5000lbs.I'm not risking life for mileage!This vehicle gets top marks (5 star rating) for rear and side impact crash testing.

Best SUV I have owned

Andrew, 03/02/2016
4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

This truck is everything I like about an off road SUV and everything I needed for small family transportation.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Love It!

MomzToy, 03/12/2010
18 of 20 people found this review helpful

This is my second 2008 Cruiser, I survived and walked away from a accident involving being hit at over 60 mph and rolling over. I was cut out of the car and advised the only reason I walked away from the accident is I was driving a Toyota. I was told this 3 x at the scene and in the ER by police, paramedics and a Dr, I bought the same car again on 4WD.What fun! I have just spent my first winter in snow and ice and it went everywhere.. It is dependable, durable, and always has people looking at it!

