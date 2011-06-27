  1. Home
Used 2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser Base Features & Specs

More about the 2008 FJ Cruiser
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,635
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,635
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,635
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,635
Torque278 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower239 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle41.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,635
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,635
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,635
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,635
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,635
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,635
premium clothyes
Front head room41.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.4 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,635
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.0 in.
Rear leg room31.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,635
Front track63.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity66.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4295 lbs.
Gross weight5570 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.40 cd.
Angle of approach34 degrees
Maximum payload1275 lbs.
Angle of departure30 degrees
Length183.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance9.6 in.
Height72.0 in.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width74.6 in.
Rear track63.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,635
Exterior Colors
  • Voodoo Blue/White Roof
  • Sun Fusion/White Roof
  • Brick/White Roof
  • Black Diamond/White Roof
  • Sandstorm Metallic/White Roof
  • Black Diamond
  • Titanium Metallic/White Roof
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,635
P265/70R17 tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
steel wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,635
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,635
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
