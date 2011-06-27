  1. Home
Used 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285/361 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque278 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower239 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle41.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room41.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.4 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room51 in.
Rear leg room31.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
Measurements
Front track63.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity66.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4295 lbs.
Gross weight5570 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.40 cd.
Angle of approach34 degrees
Maximum payload1325 lbs.
Angle of departure30 degrees
Length183.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance9.6 in.
Height71.6 in.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width74.6 in.
Rear track63.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White/Titanium Metallic
  • White/Black Cherry Pearl
  • White/Sun Fusion
  • White/Voodoo Blue
  • White/Black Diamond
  • Black Diamond
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
P265/70R17 tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
steel wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
