Used 2002 Toyota ECHO Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.1/440.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque105 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower108 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
telescoping antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Driver vanity mirroryes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room52.2 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room51 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room51 in.
Measurements
Front track56.9 in.
Length163.2 in.
Curb weight2035 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Drag Coefficient.29 cd.
Height59.4 in.
EPA interior volume102.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base93.3 in.
Width65.4 in.
Rear track55.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Absolutely Red
  • Seafoam Blue Metallic
  • Satin Gold Metallic
  • Electric Green
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Warm Gray
  • Shadow Gray
Tires & Wheels
14 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
P175/65R14 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
