Used 2000 Toyota ECHO Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.1/440.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque105 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower108 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front shoulder room52.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room51.0 in.
Measurements
Length163.3 in.
Curb weight2020 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height59.1 in.
Wheel base93.4 in.
Width65.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Seafoam Blue Metallic
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Electric Green
  • Super White
  • Absolutely Red
  • Satin Gold Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Warm Gray
  • Shadow Gray
