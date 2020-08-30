Toyota Coupes for Sale Near Me
$55,575Est. Loan: $1,034/mo
Ourisman Chantilly Toyota - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WZ1DB0C05MW034821
Stock: C200424
Listed since: 06-29-2020
$56,785Est. Loan: $1,056/mo
Sheehy Toyota of Stafford - Stafford / Virginia
Located 39 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Premium with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WZ1DB0C00MW035780
Stock: Q035780
Listed since: 08-03-2020
$55,100Est. Loan: $1,025/mo
Miller's Apple Valley Toyota - Martinsburg / West Virginia
Located 40 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This awesome Vehicle is just waiting to bring the right owner lots of joy and happiness with years of trouble-free use!! This is the vehicle for you if you're looking to get great gas mileage on your way to work** My!! My!! My!! What a deal! Optional equipment includes: Safety & Technology Package...
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WZ1DB0C09MW035194
Stock: 21T020
Listed since: 07-09-2020
$56,220Est. Loan: $939/mo
Sheehy Toyota of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 53 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Toyota Supra 3.0 24/31 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WZ1DB4C01LW032912
Stock: F31028
Listed since: 08-21-2020
$5,795
Capital Auto Sales - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 8 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Clean CARFAX. Green 2000 Toyota Camry Solara SE FWD 4-Speed Automatic 2.2L I4 SMPIRecent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Toyota Camry Solara SE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1CG22P2YC276194
Stock: CA0189
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
$6,494
1st Choice Auto Sales - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
*** A CARFAX CERTIFIED *** 2008 TOYOTA SOLARA *** SE MODEL *** PEARL WHITE ON TAN INTERIOR *** LOW ORIGINAL MILES *** COVERED BY A NATIONWIDE POWER TRAIN WARRANTY FOR 3 MONTHS *** AUTOMATIC *** CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT *** LOADED WITH INCLUDING *** SIDE AIRBAGS *** A GOOD SET OF IDENTICAL TIRES AND MORE *** FULLY DETAILED *** SERVICED AND *** VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTED. *** WE BUY CARS *** TRADE-INS WELCOME *** *** WE ARE *** 1ST CHOICE AUTO SALES *** OPEN 11AM TO 5PM, LOCATED IN FAIRFAX CITY (On Route 50, Between Town and Country Animal Hospital and The Cash Store) at 9772 LEE HWY.(aka. FAIRFAX BLVD/ROUTE 50) FAIRFAX VA, 22031. METRO/AIRPORT PICK-UP. *** VIEW MORE PICTURES AT *** www.1stchoiceautosales.co *** 703-273-9310 ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1CE30P58U765248
Stock: CM8559
Certified Pre-Owned: No
$24,000
Ourisman Chantilly Kia - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 86 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA10H8707480
Certified Pre-Owned: No
$5,000
Rosenthal Landmark Honda - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2005 Toyota Camry Solara SLE PRICING: "WE OFFER ONE FAIR PRICE",GOOD TIRES, GOOD BRAKES, PASSES STATE INSPECTION, WHOLESALE AS IS, LEATHER, ALLOYS, POWER SEAT, ONE OWNER.Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 21/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1CA38P85U057944
Stock: 28070A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
$5,000
Koons Arlington Toyota - Arlington / Virginia
Located 22 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2005 Toyota Camry Solara SLE Arctic Frost Pearl Local Trade, Power Moonroof, Air Conditioning, JBL 3-in-1 AM/FM w/In-Dash 6CD Changer, Power driver seat. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Toyota Camry Solara SLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1CE30PX5U970608
Stock: 0202026A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
$54,998$839 Below Market
CarMax Naperville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Naperville / Illinois
Located 595 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Toyota GR Supra Launch Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WZ1DB4C0XLW021939
Stock: 19221304
Certified Pre-Owned: No
$52,998$381 Below Market
CarMax Hickory - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Hickory / North Carolina
Located 311 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WZ1DB4C04LW029857
Stock: 19193904
Certified Pre-Owned: No
2019 Toyota 863,443 miles2,062 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseShips to 20147*
$28,998
CarMax Spokane - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Spokane Valley / Washington
Located 2,062 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in WA, and excludes tax, title and registration fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Toyota 86 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA13K9700119
Stock: 18928889
Certified Pre-Owned: No
2019 Toyota 863,238 miles876 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseShips to 20147*
$28,998
CarMax Boynton Beach - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Boynton Beach / Florida
Located 876 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Toyota 86 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA10K9703124
Stock: 18747786
Certified Pre-Owned: No
$52,998
CarMax Orlando - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Orlando / Florida
Located 762 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WZ1DB4C00LW030780
Stock: 19311371
Certified Pre-Owned: No
$49,998
CarMax Fremont - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fremont / California
Located 2,391 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WZ1DB4C07LW023258
Stock: 19121430
Certified Pre-Owned: No
$24,998
CarMax Brooklyn Park - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Brooklyn Park / Minnesota
Located 914 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in MN, and excludes tax, title and tags and $75 CarMax documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 86 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA10H9708946
Stock: 19256474
Certified Pre-Owned: No
$23,998
CarMax Clackamas - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Milwaukie / Oregon
Located 2,318 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in OR, and excludes tax, license and registration costs, and $25 Optional Document Processing Fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota 86 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF1ZNAA19H8701029
Stock: 18557743
Certified Pre-Owned: No
$55,000
Sheehy Toyota of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 53 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! 2021 Toyota Supra 3.0 PREMIUM Certification Program Details: 60 DAY 2K MILE WARRANTY-SHEEHY 3-DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE Clean Carfax, One Owner, Local Trade, 3.0L Twin-Scroll Turbo, Inline 6-Cyl 382 Horsepower, 368 lb-ft of Torque 8 Speed AT w/ Paddle Shifters Rear-Wheel Drive; Launch Control Active Rear Sport Diff; Active Exhaust Double joint type McPherson strut FR Suspension; Multi-Link RR Suspension Front Strut Tower Mounted Chassis Braces Sport-Calibrated Elec Power Steering Adaptive Variable Sport Suspension 19" Forged Aluminum 10-Spoke Wheels w/ Michelin Pilot Super Sport Tires Tires: FR 255/35 ZR19, RR 275/35 ZR19 FR: Brembo 4-Piston Vent. Disc Brakes RR: Single Piston Cast Iron Disc Brakes Red Brake Calipers (FR, RR) Aero Underbody Panels; Sport Pedals, Smart Key System w/ Smart Entry Full Color Head-Up Display 14-way Heated Power Black Lthr-Trimmed Sport Seats w/Driver Seat Memory Auto-Fold, Heated Exterior Mirrors 12 Speaker JBL Audio System w/Amplifier 8.8" Touchscreen w/ Navigation Touchpad Rotary Control SiriusXM w/3-Month Trial Wireless Apple CarPlay Compatible Wireless Charging Supra Connected Svcs w/ up to 4 Yr Trial For Full Product Details, Please Visit Toyota.com/gr-supra, 6-Lens Auto-Leveling LED Headlights LED Daytime Running Lamps & Tail Lights Automatic High Beams; Speed Limit Info Pre-Collision Syst w/ Pedestrian Detect Lane Depart Warning w/ Steering Assist Electronic Parking Brake; Traction Mode, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Premium Package, Red Brake Calipers, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 22/30 City/Highway MPG Sheehy Select Car located at Toyota of Fredericksburg! All our Sheehy Select vehicles come with a 125-point quality inspection, 60 day/2,000 mile warranty, 2 keys, an ownerâ s manual, a Carfax vehicle history report, upfront clear and Sheehy-Itâ s Easy Pricing and a 3 day money back guarantee! And all our Vehicles pass both MD and VA state inspections, backed by a company that has been serving the Mid- Atlantic area for 50 plus years-so you know youâ re getting an excellent quality vehicle! All our Sheehy Select vehicles can be transferred between Sheehy locations for a fee of up to $300.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2021 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Premium with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WZ1DB0C06MW035556
Stock: F32211A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
