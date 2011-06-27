  1. Home
2021 Toyota Corolla SE Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,975
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,975
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,975
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)382.8/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,975
Torque151 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower169 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
dual fuel injectionyes
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,975
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$22,975
Protection Packageyes
Body Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,975
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,975
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,975
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,975
All Weather Floor Linersyes
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Carpet Mat Packageyes
Four Season Floor Mat Packageyes
Coin Holder/Ashtray Cupyes
All-Weather Floor Liner Packageyes
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Cargo Toteyes
Carpet Trunk Matyes
Door Sill Protectorsyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Net - Envelopeyes
Frameless Homelink Mirroryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,975
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,975
premium clothyes
Front head room38.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.0 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,975
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room51.3 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room51.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,975
Paint Protection Film (Front Bumper)yes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Removable Cross Barsyes
Blackout Emblem Overlaysyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Special Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,975
Length182.5 in.
Curb weight3055 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume101.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,975
Exterior Colors
  • Blueprint
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Super White
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Celestite Gray Metallic
  • Blue Crush Metallic
  • Black Sand Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Light Gray/Moonstone, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,975
inside mounted spare tireyes
P225/40R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,975
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,975
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
