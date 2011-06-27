  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Corolla
  4. Used 2017 Toyota Corolla
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Toyota Corolla LE Eco w/Premium Package Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Corolla
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,300
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG34
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,300
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)30/40 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG34
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,300
Torque126 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,300
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$21,300
Protection Packageyes
LE Eco Premium Packageyes
Body Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,300
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,300
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,300
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,300
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Cargo Toteyes
Carpet Mat Packageyes
Door Sill Enhancementsyes
Cargo Net - Envelopeyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Four Season Floors Liners/Mat Packageyes
Coin Holder/Ashtray Cupyes
All Weather Floor Liner Packageyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,300
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,300
premium clothyes
Front head room38.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,300
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room43.9 in.
Rear leg room41.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.8 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,300
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Special Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,300
Length182.6 in.
Curb weight2855 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height57.3 in.
EPA interior volume110.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width69.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,300
Exterior Colors
  • Falcon Gray Metallic
  • Slate Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ash/Dark Gray Fabric, premium cloth
  • Almond Fabric, premium cloth
  • Black/Brown Fabric, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,300
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,300
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,300
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
