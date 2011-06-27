  1. Home
Used 2016 Toyota Corolla L Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Corolla
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,900
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.4/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,900
Torque128 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower132 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,900
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$17,900
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Body Protection Package #1yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,900
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,900
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,900
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$17,900
Carpet Floor Mats and Carpet Trunk Matyes
Cargo Toteyes
Illuminated Door Sill Enhancementsyes
Door Sill Enhancementsyes
All Weather Mats and Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Ashtray Kityes
All-Weather Cargo Trayyes
Carpet Floor Mats, Carpet Cargo Mat, All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,900
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,900
Front head room38.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,900
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room43.9 in.
Rear leg room41.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.8 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$17,900
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,900
Length182.6 in.
Curb weight2820 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height57.3 in.
EPA interior volume110.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width69.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,900
Exterior Colors
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Super White
  • Slate Metallic
  • Black Sand Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Steel Grey Fabric, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,900
inside mounted spare tireyes
P195/65R15 tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,900
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,900
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
