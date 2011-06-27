  1. Home
Used 2015 Toyota Corolla LE Plus Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
$18,965
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,965
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,965
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)382.8/501.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,965
Torque128 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower132 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
$18,965
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$18,965
Body Protection Package #3yes
Body Protection Package #2yes
Body Protection Package #1yes
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
LE Deluxe Packageyes
Driver Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,965
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,965
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,965
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,965
Power Tilt/Slide Moonroofyes
Connectivity Package (4 Piece)yes
Ashtray Cupyes
Carpet Floor/Trunk Mat Setyes
Illuminated Door Sill Enhancementsyes
Cargo Netyes
Carpet Floor Mats, Carpet Cargo Mat, All Weather Floor Matsyes
Carpet Matsyes
Cargo Toteyes
Door Sill Enhancementsyes
All Weather Mats and Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Trayyes
Carpet Mats w/Trunk Matyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
$18,965
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,965
Front head room38.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,965
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room43.9 in.
Rear leg room41.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.8 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,965
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Mudguardsyes
Body Side Moldingyes
Clear Paint Protection - Door Packageyes
LED Fog Lightsyes
Splashguardsyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Door Edge Guardyes
Accent Stripeyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Clear Paint Protection - Hood Packageyes
Measurements
Length182.6 in.
$18,965
Length182.6 in.
Curb weight2855 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Height57.3 in.
EPA interior volume110.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width69.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$18,965
Exterior Colors
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Brown Sugar Metallic
  • Slate Metallic
  • Super White
  • 4Evergreen Mica
Interior Colors
  • Amber Fabric, cloth
  • Ash Fabric, cloth
  • Ivory Fabric, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,965
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,965
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,965
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
