Used 2015 Toyota Corolla Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Corolla Sedan
LE Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$27,380*
Total Cash Price
$12,609
LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$26,843*
Total Cash Price
$12,362
LE Eco 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,775*
Total Cash Price
$16,936
S Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,849*
Total Cash Price
$17,430
S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,043*
Total Cash Price
$17,060
LE Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$27,917*
Total Cash Price
$12,856
L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$38,922*
Total Cash Price
$17,925
L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$26,843*
Total Cash Price
$12,362
S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,333*
Total Cash Price
$13,969
S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,285*
Total Cash Price
$15,329
LE Eco Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,943*
Total Cash Price
$14,711
LE Eco Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,433*
Total Cash Price
$16,318
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Corolla Sedan LE Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$767
|$791
|$814
|$838
|$863
|$4,073
|Maintenance
|$1,084
|$717
|$289
|$1,727
|$1,819
|$5,636
|Repairs
|$402
|$467
|$546
|$640
|$747
|$2,801
|Taxes & Fees
|$705
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$872
|Financing
|$678
|$545
|$404
|$253
|$91
|$1,971
|Depreciation
|$3,104
|$1,054
|$927
|$822
|$737
|$6,644
|Fuel
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$5,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,754
|$4,659
|$4,097
|$5,429
|$5,440
|$27,380
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Corolla Sedan LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$752
|$775
|$798
|$822
|$846
|$3,993
|Maintenance
|$1,063
|$703
|$283
|$1,693
|$1,783
|$5,525
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$691
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$855
|Financing
|$665
|$534
|$396
|$248
|$89
|$1,932
|Depreciation
|$3,043
|$1,033
|$909
|$806
|$723
|$6,514
|Fuel
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,278
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,602
|$4,568
|$4,017
|$5,323
|$5,333
|$26,843
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Corolla Sedan LE Eco 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,030
|$1,062
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,159
|$5,470
|Maintenance
|$1,456
|$963
|$388
|$2,319
|$2,443
|$7,569
|Repairs
|$540
|$627
|$733
|$859
|$1,003
|$3,762
|Taxes & Fees
|$947
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,171
|Financing
|$911
|$732
|$543
|$340
|$122
|$2,647
|Depreciation
|$4,169
|$1,415
|$1,245
|$1,104
|$991
|$8,924
|Fuel
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$7,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,415
|$6,258
|$5,503
|$7,293
|$7,306
|$36,775
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Corolla Sedan S Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,060
|$1,093
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$5,630
|Maintenance
|$1,499
|$991
|$399
|$2,387
|$2,514
|$7,790
|Repairs
|$556
|$646
|$754
|$884
|$1,032
|$3,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$974
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,206
|Financing
|$938
|$753
|$558
|$350
|$125
|$2,724
|Depreciation
|$4,291
|$1,457
|$1,282
|$1,136
|$1,019
|$9,185
|Fuel
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$1,488
|$1,531
|$1,578
|$7,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,719
|$6,441
|$5,664
|$7,505
|$7,520
|$37,849
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Corolla Sedan S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,038
|$1,070
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,167
|$5,510
|Maintenance
|$1,467
|$970
|$391
|$2,336
|$2,461
|$7,624
|Repairs
|$544
|$632
|$738
|$865
|$1,010
|$3,789
|Taxes & Fees
|$954
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,180
|Financing
|$918
|$737
|$546
|$342
|$123
|$2,666
|Depreciation
|$4,199
|$1,426
|$1,254
|$1,112
|$998
|$8,989
|Fuel
|$1,372
|$1,413
|$1,456
|$1,499
|$1,544
|$7,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,491
|$6,304
|$5,543
|$7,346
|$7,360
|$37,043
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Corolla Sedan LE Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$782
|$806
|$830
|$855
|$880
|$4,153
|Maintenance
|$1,106
|$731
|$294
|$1,761
|$1,854
|$5,746
|Repairs
|$410
|$476
|$556
|$652
|$761
|$2,856
|Taxes & Fees
|$719
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$889
|Financing
|$692
|$555
|$412
|$258
|$93
|$2,009
|Depreciation
|$3,165
|$1,074
|$945
|$838
|$752
|$6,775
|Fuel
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$1,164
|$5,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,906
|$4,751
|$4,178
|$5,536
|$5,546
|$27,917
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Corolla Sedan L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,090
|$1,124
|$1,157
|$1,192
|$1,227
|$5,790
|Maintenance
|$1,541
|$1,019
|$410
|$2,455
|$2,585
|$8,011
|Repairs
|$571
|$664
|$776
|$909
|$1,061
|$3,982
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,002
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,240
|Financing
|$964
|$774
|$574
|$360
|$129
|$2,801
|Depreciation
|$4,412
|$1,498
|$1,318
|$1,169
|$1,048
|$9,445
|Fuel
|$1,441
|$1,485
|$1,530
|$1,575
|$1,623
|$7,653
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,023
|$6,624
|$5,825
|$7,718
|$7,733
|$38,922
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Corolla Sedan L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$752
|$775
|$798
|$822
|$846
|$3,993
|Maintenance
|$1,063
|$703
|$283
|$1,693
|$1,783
|$5,525
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$691
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$855
|Financing
|$665
|$534
|$396
|$248
|$89
|$1,932
|Depreciation
|$3,043
|$1,033
|$909
|$806
|$723
|$6,514
|Fuel
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,278
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,602
|$4,568
|$4,017
|$5,323
|$5,333
|$26,843
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Corolla Sedan S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$850
|$876
|$902
|$929
|$956
|$4,512
|Maintenance
|$1,201
|$794
|$320
|$1,913
|$2,015
|$6,243
|Repairs
|$445
|$518
|$605
|$709
|$827
|$3,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$781
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$966
|Financing
|$751
|$603
|$447
|$280
|$101
|$2,183
|Depreciation
|$3,439
|$1,167
|$1,027
|$911
|$817
|$7,361
|Fuel
|$1,123
|$1,157
|$1,192
|$1,227
|$1,264
|$5,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,590
|$5,162
|$4,539
|$6,015
|$6,026
|$30,333
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Corolla Sedan S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$932
|$961
|$990
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$4,951
|Maintenance
|$1,318
|$872
|$351
|$2,099
|$2,211
|$6,851
|Repairs
|$489
|$568
|$663
|$777
|$908
|$3,405
|Taxes & Fees
|$857
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,060
|Financing
|$825
|$662
|$491
|$308
|$110
|$2,396
|Depreciation
|$3,773
|$1,281
|$1,127
|$999
|$897
|$8,077
|Fuel
|$1,233
|$1,270
|$1,308
|$1,347
|$1,388
|$6,545
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,426
|$5,664
|$4,981
|$6,601
|$6,613
|$33,285
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Corolla Sedan LE Eco Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$922
|$950
|$978
|$1,007
|$4,752
|Maintenance
|$1,265
|$837
|$337
|$2,015
|$2,122
|$6,575
|Repairs
|$469
|$545
|$637
|$746
|$871
|$3,268
|Taxes & Fees
|$822
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,017
|Financing
|$791
|$635
|$471
|$295
|$106
|$2,299
|Depreciation
|$3,621
|$1,229
|$1,082
|$959
|$860
|$7,752
|Fuel
|$1,183
|$1,219
|$1,255
|$1,292
|$1,332
|$6,281
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,046
|$5,436
|$4,780
|$6,334
|$6,346
|$31,943
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Corolla Sedan LE Eco Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$993
|$1,023
|$1,053
|$1,085
|$1,117
|$5,271
|Maintenance
|$1,403
|$928
|$374
|$2,235
|$2,354
|$7,293
|Repairs
|$520
|$605
|$706
|$828
|$966
|$3,625
|Taxes & Fees
|$912
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,129
|Financing
|$878
|$705
|$523
|$327
|$117
|$2,550
|Depreciation
|$4,017
|$1,364
|$1,200
|$1,064
|$954
|$8,598
|Fuel
|$1,312
|$1,352
|$1,393
|$1,434
|$1,477
|$6,967
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,035
|$6,030
|$5,302
|$7,026
|$7,040
|$35,433
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Corolla
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Toyota Corolla in Virginia is:not available
