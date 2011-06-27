  1. Home
Used 2014 Toyota Corolla S Plus Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Corolla
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$21,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,300
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/488.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,300
Torque128 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower132 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,300
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$21,300
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
S Plus Packageyes
Body Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,300
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,300
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,300
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,300
Connectivity Package (4 Piece)yes
Ashtray Cupyes
Carpet Floor/Trunk Mat Setyes
Illuminated Door Sill Enhancementsyes
Cargo Netyes
Carpet Floor Mats, Carpet Cargo Mat, All Weather Floor Matsyes
Carpet Matsyes
Cargo Toteyes
Door Sill Enhancementsyes
Cargo Trayyes
All Weather Mats and Cargo Trayyes
Carpet Mats w/Trunk Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,300
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,300
Front head room38.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,300
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room43.9 in.
Rear leg room41.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.8 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,300
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Mudguardsyes
Body Side Moldingyes
Clear Paint Protection - Door Packageyes
LED Fog Lightsyes
Splashguardsyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Door Edge Guardyes
Door Edge Guardyes
Accent Stripeyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Clear Paint Protection - Hood Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,300
Front track59.8 in.
Length183.1 in.
Curb weight2845 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Height57.3 in.
EPA interior volume110.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width69.9 in.
Rear track59.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,300
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Crush Metallic
  • Slate Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Super White
  • Black Sand Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black Softex/Black Amber Fabric, leatherette/cloth
  • Black Softex/Steel Blue Fabric, leatherette/cloth
  • Black Softex/Black Fabric, leatherette/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,300
inside mounted spare tireyes
P215/45R17 87W tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,300
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,300
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
