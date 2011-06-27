  1. Home
Used 2013 Toyota Corolla S Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Corolla
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,230
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,230
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,230
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.4/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,230
Torque128 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower132 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,230
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$18,230
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,230
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,230
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,230
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,230
Door Sill Appliqueyes
Cargo Toteyes
Carpet Floor/Trunk Mat Setyes
Cup Holder Ash Trayyes
All Weather Mats and Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Auto Dimming Mirroryes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,230
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,230
premium clothyes
Front head room38.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,230
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room43.9 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,230
TRD 18" Silver 5 Spoke Wheel Upgradeyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
TRD 18" Black 5 Spoke Wheel Upgradeyes
Door Edge Guardyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,230
Front track59.7 in.
Curb weight2767 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Length179.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume104.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width69.4 in.
Rear track59.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,230
Exterior Colors
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Tropical Sea Metallic
  • Super White
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,230
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R16 89H tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,230
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,230
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
