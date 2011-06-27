  1. Home
Used 2006 Toyota Corolla CE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque122 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower126 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
telescoping antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room51.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room46.2 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
Measurements
Front track58.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight2595 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.30 cd.
Length178.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height58.5 in.
EPA interior volume103.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width66.9 in.
Rear track57.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Silver Streak Mica
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Cactus Mica
  • Impulse Red Pearl
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Super White
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Stone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
15 x 6 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P185/65R S tiresyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
