Used 2000 Toyota Corolla LE Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Corolla
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.4/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque125 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower125 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptional
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room50.5 in.
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.2 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52.2 in.
Measurements
Length174.0 in.
Curb weight2459 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base97.0 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Sandrift Metallic
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Woodland Pearl
  • Silverstream Opal
  • Super White
  • Mystic Teal Mica
  • Twilight Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Pebble Beige
  • Light Charcoal
