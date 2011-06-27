Used 1997 Toyota Corolla Sedan Consumer Reviews
My car has high mileage
Happy that my Corolla has 446000 miles and runs well. I absolutely love my Corolla!
An Old Reliable Friend
I bought my 1997 Corolla back in 2005 with under 60,000 miles. Today it has over 266,000 miles. The car has been a stalwart companion over the last 10+ years. Up until 2 years ago the only maintenance items were changing the brakes, battery and tires. I will say the A/C broke a few years into the purchase, and I never got it fixed, but you get used to that. Over the last few years had to put an alternator, serpentine belt, spark plug wires and starter; but considering the first 180,000 miles of ownership went so smooth, I guess it is to be expected. I would recommend this car to anyone who is looking for something simple, no nonsense and needs a reliable ride.
Best car ever.
I bought this car 3 years ago with 193,000 for 500 dollars. I know crazy. It has never left me walking. I have done minor repairs, new distributor cap and new plugs and wires, new tires and battery. I drive this car 120 miles a day 4 days a week sometimes more. It now has 239,500 miles and I hope it keeps on going. It truly is a gem and I got a steal. It made my 500$ back long ago! I want another one! I drive a 4 door Dodge 3/4 ton diesel so tjis car saves me so much money running back and forth to work! Sometimes I'd really Rather be in my Toyota than that Dodge!
Great Car
I have never had even one problem with this car. It is the most practical, durable car, and I wish I didn't have to part with it ever. It is the number one worry-free car. As long as its taken care of properly, it will far outlast any other car.
Love this car
I have had this Corolla for two years now. It was going to be a temporary car until I found something fancier. Well, I'm still driving it and loving it. I have had expensive cars for 38 years, Mercedes, BMW Jags, and they have all been expensive to maintain. This is the most basic one I have ever owned but it's one of the most reliable and least expensive one to run especially with the new gas prices. It has enough get up and go for heavy traffic and I never feel like I will be stranded like I did when I was driving a Jag. There is nothing I don't like about this car.
