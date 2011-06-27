  1. Home
Used 1995 Toyota Corolla LE Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Corolla
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.6/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque117 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower105 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room51.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
Measurements
Length172.0 in.
Curb weight2524 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.7 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base97.0 in.
Width66.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Taupe Metallic
  • Super Red
  • Teal Mist Metallic
  • Pebble Beige Metallic
  • Wintergreen Metallic
  • Sunfire Red Pearl Metallic
  • Super White
  • Orchid Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Satin Black Metallic
