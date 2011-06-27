  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Corolla
  4. Used 1994 Toyota Corolla
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Toyota Corolla LE Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Corolla
Overview
See Corolla Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.6/382.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque115 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5600 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.
Measurements
Length172.0 in.
Curb weight2315 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.7 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base97.0 in.
Width66.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black Metallic
  • Wintergreen Metallic
  • Super White
  • Siler Pearl Metallic
  • Super Red
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Turquoise Metallic
  • Light Blue Pearl Metallic
See Corolla Inventory

Related Used 1994 Toyota Corolla LE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles