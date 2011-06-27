  1. Home
Used 1993 Toyota Corolla LE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.6/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque115 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room51.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
Measurements
Length172.0 in.
Curb weight2513 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.7 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base97.0 in.
Width66.3 in.
