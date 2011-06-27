Used 1993 Toyota Corolla LE Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|25
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|23/30 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|303.6/396.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|25
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|115 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.8 l
|Horsepower
|115 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|32.2 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.8 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|Front hip room
|51.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.1 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.5 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|172.0 in.
|Curb weight
|2513 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.7 cu.ft.
|Height
|53.5 in.
|Wheel base
|97.0 in.
|Width
|66.3 in.
