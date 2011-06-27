Used 1993 Toyota Corolla Consumer Reviews
Wagon: Excellent Reliability, Good MPG
I bought this car new in 1993 for about $12k. I now have 192,000 miles on it. Incredibly reliable - never a break down! I have had the brakes done, the blinker switch replaced, and that's about it for repairs. I have hauled bark mulch, gravel, garbage cans, 5 people and their huge backpacks, and my bike (separate events, of course), all with ease! When I get that much weight in it, though, it does dog down a bit. But on the freeway with just me and my stuff, it jams and runs up hills with more power than most cars out there, surprisingly. It does well on snow & ice - very stable. I have cable chains for it and can go just about anywhere in winter weather.
If you find one GRAB IT!
Most reliable vehicle on the road and I ever owned. 115,000 miles and only normal maintenance. NO PROBLEMS EVER!! Pain chipped easily, too easily, but it was a $14,000 car new! Consumer Reports and everyone wasnt wrong.. this toyota is one reliable vehicle!! It was mine, then my wifes, then my oldest sons first car and will become my daughters as soon as she gets her license.. O
You can't find a better car
I bought a 1993 red Toyota Corolla about Oct. 14, 1992. It is still on the road. The only repairs are what one might expect as a car owner - tires, regular oil changes, brakes, one new starter. I still maintain ownership. The corolla has about 80,000 miles on it. It is 17 years old, still gets good gas mileage, and my mechanic tells me that it is a great car and can continue to be driven well over 100,000-150,000 miles. It is my opinion that the 1993 Corolla was one of the best cars Toyota ever produced.
317745
owned my corolla for five yrs. other than my own idiocies the car has never given me any problems. i've done 3 hour one way trips to and from i went every weekend for about a whole year mostly going over 80 ive gone over a 100 half way though the trips twice i love my car to death 317745 and going strong
reliable reliable
This is a great car from Toyota. I am owning one since 2 years. When I bought it at 120k its AC compressor was not working. But it did not bother me much, I am used to summer heat. I did not spent a dollar on it other than oil change every 3 months. It had run total of 146k as of today. I am 6 feet tall and i still have lot of room at driver's seat. gives me 24 mpg in city and 28 on highway. Pickup is too good. Better than later Camrys. I have driven this 800 mile trip twice in consecutive week ends. upto 80 miles/hr the car runs good. I did not try beyond that.
Sponsored cars related to the Corolla
Related Used 1993 Toyota Corolla info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Lexus ES 350 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2008
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2006
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2016
- Used Honda CR-V 2009
- Used Ford Edge 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Yaris
- 2019 86
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Toyota Camry
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback