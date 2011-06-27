Used 1992 Toyota Corolla Wagon Consumer Reviews
Awesome Car!
I bought this car in 2003 when it was 11 years old. I must say that this car has absolutely served its purpose! For a 16 year old car with 149K on it, it's extremely reliable! The car averages 29-30 mpg in the city and 36-37 mpg on the highway. Only a few minor maintenance issues in the nearly six years I've owned it. Despite it's dated styling, considering its performance I simply can't justify the expense of replacing it with a new car. Mine is a wagon, and I wish Toyota would still offer new Corolla wagons in the US. Crossovers and SUV/s don't get the same mileage as plain old wagons. If you're looking for a reliable used car, definitely put the Corolla at the top of your list!
all-trac with good gas mileage? YES!
This car is very durable. It gets good gas mileage and is good in mud and steep terrain. Could use more power but that might sacrifice the economy. I highly recommend it; very easy to drive and tight turning radius.
