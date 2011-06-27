  1. Home
Used 1992 Toyota Corolla Wagon Consumer Reviews

Awesome Car!

Ben Patience, 12/06/2008
I bought this car in 2003 when it was 11 years old. I must say that this car has absolutely served its purpose! For a 16 year old car with 149K on it, it's extremely reliable! The car averages 29-30 mpg in the city and 36-37 mpg on the highway. Only a few minor maintenance issues in the nearly six years I've owned it. Despite it's dated styling, considering its performance I simply can't justify the expense of replacing it with a new car. Mine is a wagon, and I wish Toyota would still offer new Corolla wagons in the US. Crossovers and SUV/s don't get the same mileage as plain old wagons. If you're looking for a reliable used car, definitely put the Corolla at the top of your list!

all-trac with good gas mileage? YES!

calsmeed, 07/11/2004
This car is very durable. It gets good gas mileage and is good in mud and steep terrain. Could use more power but that might sacrifice the economy. I highly recommend it; very easy to drive and tight turning radius.

