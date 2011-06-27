  1. Home
Used 1992 Toyota Corolla LE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.6/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque101 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower102 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front hip room49.6 in.
Front shoulder room53.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.7 in.
Rear leg room31.6 in.
Rear shoulder room52.3 in.
Measurements
Length170.3 in.
Curb weight2352 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height52.4 in.
Wheel base95.7 in.
Width65.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Super Red
  • Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Almond Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Turquoise Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Ice Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Rose Pearl Metallic
  • Super White
