  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Corolla
  4. Used 1992 Toyota Corolla
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Toyota Corolla Deluxe Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Corolla
Overview
See Corolla Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)250.8/330.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque101 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower102 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle32.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front hip room49.6 in.
Front shoulder room53.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room41.8 in.
Rear leg room31.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity59 cu.ft.
Length172.0 in.
Curb weight2639 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base95.7 in.
Width65.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Rose Pearl Metallic
  • Almond Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Turquoise Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Ice Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Super Red
  • Super White
See Corolla Inventory

Related Used 1992 Toyota Corolla Deluxe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles