Used 1992 Toyota Corolla Sedan Consumer Reviews
Best Car Ever
Bought the Corolla with 160k miles. It now has 253k and runs and drives perfect. Only normal maintenance and replacement of radiator and starter. This car has taken me from sea to shiny sea many times and has never left me walking. I have never had a better car and I don't think they make a better car today. If I keep it under 50 mph it will get about 37 mpg. Who needs a hybrid?
Dependable and Long Lasting
This car is a beast. Mine has 324,000 miles on it and still runs like a top. I've had to make two serious fixes - the clutch and exhaust manifold, but that's just wear and tear. Keep the tires inflated and the oil changed and you can get 40 mpg in the city on this thing. Under the hood is simple, the interior is comfortable - it's no lexus, but it works. The air conditioner stays cold and the rear defrost works like new, even after all these years. The only bad thing I can say is the handles break easy in the cold, but anything plastic will do that.
It just keeps going, and going....
I bought this car when it was 2yrs old and in mint condition. I've had it for 16 years with no plans to sell it nor any need to. When gas is low and it starts hesitating, just say the word "gasoline" and you get a few extra miles to get to a gas station ;-) It's THAT reliable!
Rosten rubber down the street!
Overall I have no problems. I paid 200 bucks for my Toyota and she works like new.
210,000 miles and still going
This is my second corolla. The first corolla was a 1978 liftback. It was seven years old when I next bought a tercel liftback. After a somewhat stiff ride, I went back to the corolla. My next car will be of course a corolla.
