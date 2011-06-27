  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Corolla
  4. Used 1991 Toyota Corolla
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Toyota Corolla GT-S Sport Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Corolla
Overview
See Corolla Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/382.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque105 lb-ft @ 6000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room51.0 in.
Front shoulder room52.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.3 in.
Rear hip Room46.5 in.
Rear leg room25.8 in.
Rear shoulder room51.0 in.
Measurements
Length172.2 in.
Curb weight2399 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.7 cu.ft.
Height49.6 in.
Wheel base95.7 in.
Width65.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super Red
  • Black Metallic
  • Almond Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Regatta Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Ice Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Red
  • Super White
See Corolla Inventory

Related Used 1991 Toyota Corolla GT-S Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles