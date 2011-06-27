Used 1991 Toyota Corolla Sedan Consumer Reviews

Best $500 I've spent.... cbp , 08/20/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought this car a little over a year ago for $500 and a starter. Had been sitting in my co workers driveway for quite some time so I got a great deal on it. This is the bare bones Toyota. Not even a cassette player only radio tuner in it. Popped that starter in and it runs like a champ. I change the oil on a frequent basis because I use it as delivery vehicle and to go out of town with on trips to the mountains and such. Couldn't have asked for a better car if I had tried. Gas mileage is great, ride is comfortable, turns on a dime, doesn't stop on a dime but then again I need to change brake pads. I suggest this car to anyone needing a cheap efficient car to get from a to b in. Report Abuse

Great Choice for First Car AJV , 08/16/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought this as my first car over a year ago. Got me to/from school every day, to/from lunch as well, wherever I needed to go after. A little gutless on big hills but not bad. Only one problem, just this summer it would stall out or the engine would crank on startup every once in a while but I think all it needs is a tuneup. All in all, it is a great value, I love my car, even when it acts up, which really isn't all that often. Oh, and the gas door fell off. Don't know if that's common...currently being held on with duct tape because the screws for the hinge are stripped and stuck. No big problem.

Best compact car of the 90's toyotafan , 02/20/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is the most reliable car I have ever owned. Bought brand new I owned this car for seventeen years! It would have lasted longer in a garage. The engine never had a single problem. The body did rust through though.

Very nice car with a very nice price... Gultekin Aytekin , 07/16/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I just bought toyota corolla about a week ago. I am very stasfied with its performance.it drives like a rocket... it worths to buy toyota, after having a bad experience with ford... japanese do great job with engineering...