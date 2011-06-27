  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Corolla
  4. Used 1991 Toyota Corolla
  5. Used 1991 Toyota Corolla Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1991 Toyota Corolla Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Corolla
5(57%)4(27%)3(13%)2(3%)1(0%)
4.4
37 reviews
Write a review
See all Corollas for sale
List Price Estimate
$778 - $1,838
Used Corolla for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...8

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best $500 I've spent....

cbp, 08/20/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Bought this car a little over a year ago for $500 and a starter. Had been sitting in my co workers driveway for quite some time so I got a great deal on it. This is the bare bones Toyota. Not even a cassette player only radio tuner in it. Popped that starter in and it runs like a champ. I change the oil on a frequent basis because I use it as delivery vehicle and to go out of town with on trips to the mountains and such. Couldn't have asked for a better car if I had tried. Gas mileage is great, ride is comfortable, turns on a dime, doesn't stop on a dime but then again I need to change brake pads. I suggest this car to anyone needing a cheap efficient car to get from a to b in.

Report Abuse

Great Choice for First Car

AJV, 08/16/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Bought this as my first car over a year ago. Got me to/from school every day, to/from lunch as well, wherever I needed to go after. A little gutless on big hills but not bad. Only one problem, just this summer it would stall out or the engine would crank on startup every once in a while but I think all it needs is a tuneup. All in all, it is a great value, I love my car, even when it acts up, which really isn't all that often. Oh, and the gas door fell off. Don't know if that's common...currently being held on with duct tape because the screws for the hinge are stripped and stuck. No big problem.

Report Abuse

Best compact car of the 90's

toyotafan, 02/20/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is the most reliable car I have ever owned. Bought brand new I owned this car for seventeen years! It would have lasted longer in a garage. The engine never had a single problem. The body did rust through though.

Report Abuse

Very nice car with a very nice price...

Gultekin Aytekin, 07/16/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I just bought toyota corolla about a week ago. I am very stasfied with its performance.it drives like a rocket... it worths to buy toyota, after having a bad experience with ford... japanese do great job with engineering...

Report Abuse

Its OLD

Sodapop, 01/28/2003
1 of 4 people found this review helpful

This is my first car. I would have to say that my dad did an okay job but now the flaws are showing through. It has about 120K miles on it. When I stop the car the a loud rattling starts which I think comes from the drink holders. The door handles are pretty sucky, my two back doors refuse to shut without and nice slam, and my drivers side lock is jammed. And my tires hate any type of bad weather. The AC and heater are good. Sound system needs some work. As far as gas goes: I drive to and from school and work/the store every week and can go on a full tank from Monday-Fri. couldn't tell the miles, I never bother to look.

Report Abuse
12345...8
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Corollas for sale

Related Used 1991 Toyota Corolla Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles