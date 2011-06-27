Used 1991 Toyota Corolla Coupe Consumer Reviews
Reliable car, fun on twisties
A 14 year old car with 344,000+ kms on it and revving just like the day I got it except a little faster on acceleration after a cold air intake and few maf / timing tweaks. A fun, reliable ride that takes beating and asks for little in return.
very reliable
for just a reliable car for work and misc. ride around for errands this vehicle is fine. cost me around $450 for repairs that i could not ignore.
Hard to trade
Not a lot of expense to drive this car. A tune up, generator, battery, ty-rod, two new tires. This is after owning this baby for two years. Oh, and a whole new exhaust system for $160. After testing newer corollas, I could not really tell a lot of difference. Does not burn or use oil and runs like a expensive watch. I have 140,000 miles. I can tolerate rust. Now this does not turn heads but this car sure is one reliable Toyota. Always allow the car to drink the 3000 mile drink of oil and it will be fine.
TOYOTA"S R THE BEST
AN AMAZING CAR, very reliable, gave me almost no problems, and i really beat that car in and still runs amazing. Everything is original, engine,tranny and clutch. Also the car is pretty fast, i was taking new civic SI, and new corolla's
Amazing
I love this car. I got it fourth or fifth hand but it is as reliable as any car that's 10 years younger. I have had no problems with it whatsoever. As long as it is maintained there will not be any issues. As of this review, I get an average of 30.5 miles per gallon and do the 3000 mile oil change. Other than that, the car is perfect.
