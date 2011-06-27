Used 1990 Toyota Corolla SR5 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|22
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|250.8/343.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|101 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Base engine size
|1.6 l
|Horsepower
|102 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|40.6 in.
|Front leg room
|40.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.2 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|31.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.3 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|172.1 in.
|Curb weight
|2780 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|21.4 cu.ft.
|Height
|56.7 in.
|Wheel base
|95.7 in.
|Width
|65.2 in.
