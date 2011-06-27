  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Corolla
  4. Used 1990 Toyota Corolla
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Toyota Corolla SR5 Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Corolla
Overview
See Corolla Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)250.8/343.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque101 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower102 hp @ 5800 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room53.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear leg room31.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.3 in.
Measurements
Length172.1 in.
Curb weight2780 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.4 cu.ft.
Height56.7 in.
Wheel base95.7 in.
Width65.2 in.
See Corolla Inventory

Related Used 1990 Toyota Corolla SR5 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles