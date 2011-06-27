Used 1990 Toyota Corolla Coupe Consumer Reviews

VICK's Vick GTS , 07/30/2004 0 of 4 people found this review helpful I Love my Corolla GTS. Mines is no longer stock tho. The more I fix it up the more I love it. Fast and fun, great on gas, expensive to replace parts (Performance in my case)haha... Report Abuse

perfect car TOZTOPRAK , 04/17/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful this is a perfect car.

great little car yadrewhoo , 07/09/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I couldn't kill this car if I wanted to. At 170,000 miles, it isn't showing any signs of stopping. A tune-up every year or two, change the oil, add gas and drive. I would recommend this car to anyone who values reliability and fuel economy but doesn't want to give up a sporty look.

Can't part with it corgts , 09/24/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Picking up a RAV4. Thought I would sell my GTS but decided to use it as a summer car. Gotta love Toyota quality and reliability. I always gets comments on my car. Most think it's either new or a few years old. Fast and fun, great on gas, expensive to replace parts (all TRD). NEVER had a problem with this car, just kept up maintainance. Now it will be my summer car. 133,000 MI...will put in car shows 20 years from now