Used 1990 Toyota Corolla Coupe Consumer Reviews
VICK's
I Love my Corolla GTS. Mines is no longer stock tho. The more I fix it up the more I love it. Fast and fun, great on gas, expensive to replace parts (Performance in my case)haha...
perfect car
this is a perfect car.
great little car
I couldn't kill this car if I wanted to. At 170,000 miles, it isn't showing any signs of stopping. A tune-up every year or two, change the oil, add gas and drive. I would recommend this car to anyone who values reliability and fuel economy but doesn't want to give up a sporty look.
Can't part with it
Picking up a RAV4. Thought I would sell my GTS but decided to use it as a summer car. Gotta love Toyota quality and reliability. I always gets comments on my car. Most think it's either new or a few years old. Fast and fun, great on gas, expensive to replace parts (all TRD). NEVER had a problem with this car, just kept up maintainance. Now it will be my summer car. 133,000 MI...will put in car shows 20 years from now
Still going strong
1990 Toyota Corolla SR5, 5 speed, red with grey interior. Bought used, 2 years old with 22,000km. Twelve years later and now at 236,000km, this vehicle has never let me down. I had the body repaired and new paint job in 2000 and it has held up very well.
