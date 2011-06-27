  1. Home
Used 1990 Toyota Corolla Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Corolla
5.0
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

VICK's

Vick GTS, 07/30/2004
0 of 4 people found this review helpful

I Love my Corolla GTS. Mines is no longer stock tho. The more I fix it up the more I love it. Fast and fun, great on gas, expensive to replace parts (Performance in my case)haha...

perfect car

TOZTOPRAK, 04/17/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

this is a perfect car.

great little car

yadrewhoo, 07/09/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I couldn't kill this car if I wanted to. At 170,000 miles, it isn't showing any signs of stopping. A tune-up every year or two, change the oil, add gas and drive. I would recommend this car to anyone who values reliability and fuel economy but doesn't want to give up a sporty look.

Can't part with it

corgts, 09/24/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Picking up a RAV4. Thought I would sell my GTS but decided to use it as a summer car. Gotta love Toyota quality and reliability. I always gets comments on my car. Most think it's either new or a few years old. Fast and fun, great on gas, expensive to replace parts (all TRD). NEVER had a problem with this car, just kept up maintainance. Now it will be my summer car. 133,000 MI...will put in car shows 20 years from now

Still going strong

Peterborough/Ontario, 03/23/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

1990 Toyota Corolla SR5, 5 speed, red with grey interior. Bought used, 2 years old with 22,000km. Twelve years later and now at 236,000km, this vehicle has never let me down. I had the body repaired and new paint job in 2000 and it has held up very well.

