2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Sedan Consumer Reviews

Bruce F. , 12/29/2019 LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

The good: 1) quiet and smooth 2) great handling for a car of this type and certainly better than previous generations of Corollas 3) Outstanding fuel economy 4) No actual CVT to go bad! Even though Edmunds states it has a CVT, this is simply untrue. Rather, it uses a constant mesh power split unit to channel power flow to/from the ICE and the two motor/generators (MG1 and MG2). It's mechanically simpler than typical automatic transmissions and CVTs and reliability should be good as the longevity of the Prius, which shares the same drive train, has proven. 5) A mostly conventional look and feel, from the shift selector to the analog-like instrument cluster, which makes it very easy to move into compared to other hybrids, e.g., Honda Insight, Prius. 6) The 15" wheels provide a comfortable ride, tires are less expensive compared to trendy, larger wheels, and significantly reduces rotating and unsprung weight. Moreover, you are less likely to damage the wheels and tires in potholes or other obstacles. These are all very positive things from something so simple as bucking the trend! The annoying stuff that can be mitigated: 1) Touch screen display can be distracting as can the multi-information display within the instrument cluster. The can be turned off and the car remembers this through each key-off cycle. 2) No good, easy way to select songs from an attached USB device. You can choose different ways to sort your music files but then the unit simply plays all of them in order. It's not even as good as a cassette player as at least those you could chuck it in and forget about it. You wold have to work our precisely what you want to hear ahead of time on the attached device, rename the files such that they sort in the order you want them play, then and only then can you get what you want. Seems to defeat the purpose. I just do without. 3) Entune apps and maps reliability is abysmal. The phone keeps disconnecting and it's not worth the trouble. Fortunately, these are not must-have features for me. 4) Annoying and, ironically, distracting safety gadgetry. Most of these can be turned off in the MID settings on the center console and it remembers your settings in perpetuity. Problem solved. The annoying stuff you simply have to live with: 1) The pre-collision warning system can be turned off for a drive cycle but it comes back on upon the next drive cycle. 2) Poor tactile control of a number of controls including the driver side power window switches, door lock buttons, and steering wheel controls. Hard to feel for the button you need, which can require you to briefly take your eyes off the road. They are also difficult to use with gloves, which many drivers will find necessary in cold climates. 3) Poor rear visibility. To be fair it's actually somewhat better compared to sedans of other makes made in the past few years. It's partially mitigated by the backup camera. 4) It's no hot rod. However, if you buy this car expecting it to break land speed records, I submit that you are incredibly stupid and should not be driving. For driving on American roads in typical metro traffic, it can more than hold its own. The bad: 1) The front bumper cover is simply too low. It's extremely easy to damage it on curbs, wheel stops, and road debris. That wouldn't be too bad if the bumper cover were cheap but it's far from that as anybody who has ever purchased a modern car body part knows. Final notes: This was written after having owned the car for about 4 months. It's coming upon its first 5,000 mile service and I'm going to insist on following the severe usage program even though I'm not particularly hard on the car. The climate here is cold and is very hard on vehicles. Besides keeping the salt hosed off as best as you can, this is the only sensible means by which you can expect a car to last. I'll also be coming to the dealer with what I hope is a minor and easily diagnosed warranty issue; the passenger side door unlock proximity sensor ceased to function. Not a huge deal to me even if they don't fix it but I'm slightly annoyed as you may imagine. Overall it's been solid and works almost perfectly for its indented purpose, that is a daily driver in mixed traffic in a large metropolitan area. I don't feel the need to constantly haul around copious amounts of stuff as so many people do these days but the seats fold down for extra room on those occasions I need to. If your requirements differ, then you may wish to consider a different vehicle. Overall I can recommend it with certain qualifications.