2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Corolla Hatchback
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,465
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,465
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,465
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/488.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,465
Torque151 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 6600 rpm
dual fuel injectionyes
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,465
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$20,465
All-Weather Floor Liner Package for Low Deckyes
Four Season Floor Liner Packageyes
Blackout Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
Body Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,465
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,465
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,465
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,465
All Weather Floor Linersyes
Cargo Net - Spideryes
Carpet Floor Matsyes
Carpet Mat Packageyes
All Weather Floor Liner Packageyes
Cargo Tray for Low Deckyes
Enhanced Cargo Spaceyes
Coin Holder/Ashtray Cupyes
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Cargo Toteyes
Door Sill Protectorsyes
Cargo Trayyes
Carpet Cargo Matyes
Frameless Homelink Mirroryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,465
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,465
Front head room38.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,465
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room45.5 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,465
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Special Coloryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Rear Window Spoileryes
Removable Cross Barsyes
Paint Protection Film (Front Bumper)yes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Soft Badge for Body Side Moldingyes
Black Roofyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,465
Length172.0 in.
Curb weight3060 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume102.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width70.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,465
Exterior Colors
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Blue Flame
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Galactic Aqua Mica
  • Wind Chill Pearl w/Black Roof
  • Blue Flame w/Black Roof
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic w/Black Roof
  • Classic Silver Metallic w/Black Roof
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Wind Chill Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Moonstone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,465
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
205/55R16 tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,465
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,465
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.

