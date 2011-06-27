  1. Home
2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Consumer Reviews

4.2
18 reviews
Great commuter car that can still fit the family

Timothy Burgess, 05/15/2019
XSE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
25 of 25 people found this review helpful

I purchased my 2019 Corolla Hatchback XSE (CVT) about 2 months ago. So far I have put about 1,100 miles. My combined mileage so far is 29MPG; I use the car for a short commute (10 miles each way), granted the speed limit never goes above 45 on my commute and there are several stop lights. Im sure it will do much better on the highway. No maintenance issues so far. The car is very sporty looking, however looks are a bit deceiving (my other vehicle is a Ford Expedition with the 3.5 twin-turbo, so this admittedly makes it difficult for me to fairly judge the Corolla's power). The handling however is nothing short of excellent, I thoroughly enjoy taking hard corners in this car as it is rather fun! Interior space is ample for me (I'm 6'3" and 245lbs). I can actually fit my whole family into the car (Wife who is 6' and two car seats in the back), granted we are a little cramped (I wouldn’t want to do a long road trip like that), but it has enough room for a short trip into town. My only issue with the vehicle is the Entune system; it is laggy and the layout is just awful. Honestly it was bad enough for me to buy an IPhone just to use CarPlay instead of the native system. Outside of the infotainment system, the car is just awesome. Never would I have thought a Corolla could bring a smile to my face, but this little car definitely does!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Love this car!

Ronda, 01/30/2019
XSE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
27 of 28 people found this review helpful

It’s quick, nimble, has responsive steering, sticks firmly to the road and is a joy to drive. I have zero complaints. I test drove many cars before this one, but when I finally got a chance to drive one, that was it. Every time I get in it to go some where, I like it even more. It also helped that it has Toyota’s reliability standing behind it as well. As long I do my part (change the oil, etc.), it’ll be around for a long time.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great commuter car for one; nimble, fun to drive

Andy Yacos, 12/19/2018
SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
29 of 31 people found this review helpful

I commute 80 miles and the 42 MPG I get is awesome. That being said, I am all smiles getting into my Corolla Hatchback; its very sporty, super nimble, very quiet, easy to drive and brakes well. I was in the NOV 2018 snowstorm in NJ, and it was not fun, and for the future I am considering snow chains - maybe. This car is best in non-NE weather. My only complaints, and they are really minor is that I find myself forever fiddling with the climate controls - where traditional rotational knobs are preferred, and getting in and out can be a bit of a chore as it is a bit low and narrow. I highly recommend that it is really a solo car, adding in more that one person asks a lot of the little guy. This hatchback is way quieter than most and wheels around curves like a race car. Last, its not a quick car, but the first gear automatic really bridges the CVT power gap found in almost all new similar cars.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Just right!

Erwin A. of Chicago, 10/24/2018
XSE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
36 of 41 people found this review helpful

Cute, cheap, fun . Perfect proportions, improve cvt with one gear to minimized the rubbery feel of cvt , 2.0 engine non-turbo, reliability will last 200,000 miles no problems, just change the oil regularly that’s it.,I live in the city / easy to drive / comfortable very good suspension set McPherson’s in front and multi link in the back / rigid platform, long term peace of mind / no headache./ hatchback made in Japan fit n finish excellent.

Too early to tell!

Johnnyb1, 03/04/2019
XSE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
44 of 52 people found this review helpful

I have owned this car for the last two months. I love the looks -- it looks more sporty than it actually is. I love the car except for one issue...... Full disclosure: This winter has been colder than heck and I have short commutes to work. About a month ago, with only 600+ miles on the car, I had to get it towed back to the dealership. On my way home at lunch, the "low oil pressure" light came on. The vehicle reduced power and I limped home the rest of the way. I called the dealership and had it towed. The dealership diagnosed it as condensation in the oil. The oil was frothy white. They changed the oil twice and gave the car back to me. This last weekend with about 1000 miles on the car now, I checked the dipstick again. Guess what? Frothy white. I changed the oil again -- the old oil looked like a chocolate milkshake. What the heck? The dealer says that I should take longer trips to burn off the condensation. I am beginning to wonder if something else is going on here -- a gasket issue??? Whatever.....I am beginning to question Toyota dependability. And isn't the Corolla known as a commuter car? If it doesn't do commuting well then why buy it? Mine's a manual, but I also see that the CVT has been recalled. Toyota.....what gives? 03/2020 update. Ok, I have now owned my 2019 Corolla XSE Hatch 6MT for over a year. I love it. Tight vehicle. Absolutely no rattles. Fit and finish is awesome. Ergonomics very good.....I am 5'7". Peppy, with the 6MT. Responsive steering. Very good in snow. Other observations include: The throws of the 6MT take some getting used to, but after a year+ of ownership, it's familiar and comfortable. I get the complaints about space, compared to peer vehicles. The back hatch area is very small and the back seat is cramped. I am good with that -- it's my commuter vehicle and I don't plan group trips with this car. The mileage is good. I do a lot of short commutes. Not spectacular, but respectable. Still getting used to the 0W16 oil. I do the oil changes myself. Boy, that oil is thin. In our frigid winters with short commutes, I still feel that there is a condensation - oil contamination issue with this engine. When I change the oil in the winter, the oil looks like chocolate milk. I am cautious and change the oil more frequently than recommended. Perhaps it is just a matter of getting used to the characteristics of this vastly thinner 0W16 oil. Overall, everything that I expected. I own my vehicles for a very long time, so I am looking forward to experiencing that Toyota reliability and longevity.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
