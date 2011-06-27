  1. Home
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross LE Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Corolla Cross
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,845
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG30
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/32 mpg
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)382.8/422.4 mi.
Engine
dual fuel injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower169 hp @ 6,600 rpm
Torque150 lb-ft @ 4,400 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity1,500 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,170 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Preferred Accessory Package w/Carpet Mats +$274
Preferred Accessory Package w/All-Weather Floor Liners +$274
Moonroof Package +$940
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Key Gloves +$20
Cargo Cover +$99
Carpet Mat Package +$249
Door Sill Protectors +$179
Universal Tablet Holder +$99
Coin Holder/Ashtray Cup +$26
Cargo Tote +$51
Frameless Homelink Mirror +$175
Audio Plus w/JBL +$1,465
All-Weather Floor Liner Package +$249
Cargo Net - Spider +$59
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front head room38.6 in.
Front hip room52.6 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front shoulder room52.7 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room43.8 in.
Rear leg room32.0 in.
Rear shoulder room52.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Activity Mount +$399
Rear Bumper Protector +$79
Removable Cross Bars +$299
Special Paint +$425
Paint Protection Film +$395
Alloy Wheel Locks +$80
Body Side Moldings +$209
Black Badges Package +$164
Mudguards +$129
Door Edge Guards +$130
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,285 lbs.
EPA interior volume113.6 cu.ft.
Gross weight4,455 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height64.8 in.
Length175.6 in.
Maximum payload1,170 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity1,500 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors71.9 in.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cypress
  • Jet Black
  • Sonic Silver
  • Wind Chill Pearl
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Celestite
  • Blue Crush Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Light Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P215/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25,000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
