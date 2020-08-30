Toyota Convertibles for Sale Near Me
- 124,866 miles8 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,199
Damas Auto - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 8 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This car is CARFAX CERTIFIED** Contact our Sales at 571-367-2933This Toyota Camry Solara Convertible is in a very good condition, SLE Trim & has:Clean Carfax with no accident.One Owner Per CarfaxLeatherConvertible Top is in very good shapePower Driving SeatHeated Front SeatsWood Trim& much more to tell, must come & see
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38P35U058660
Stock: 2007657
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 75,525 miles18 mi away1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
***FUN TO DRIVE LOW MILEAGE DROPTOP WITH TOYOTA QUALITY..............................2006 TOYOTA SOLARA SE V6 CONVERTIBLE, ARTIC FROST PEARL WITH A BLACK INTERIOR, POWER OPERATED BLACK TOP, TIPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, JBL SOUND SYSTEM, AM/FM CD AND CASSETTE PLAYER, DRIVERS POWER SEAT WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, FOGLIGHTS, REAR SPOILER, SIDE AIRBAGS, ANTI-LOCK BRAKES, 17 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, ONLY 75K MILES, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38P16U084885
Stock: MAX18553
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 125,350 miles18 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,495
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
***ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED.................................2006 TOYOTA SOLARA SLE V6 CONVERTIBLE, SILVER/BLACK TOP WITH A GRAY LEATHER INTERIOR, TIPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT, JBL SOUND SYSTEM, AM/FM CD AND CASSETTE PLAYER, FOGLIGHTS, REAR SPOILER, SIDE AIRBAGS, ANTI-LOCK BRAKES, 17 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, CLEAN CARFAX WITH 27 SERVICE RECORDS***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T1FA38P96U092958
Stock: MAX18672
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 160,000 miles22 mi awayNo accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use
Not Listed
Mustache Motors - Kensington / Maryland
Located 22 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Toyota Celica GT 25th Anniversary.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT5FG02T2T0034552
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,182 miles20 mi away1 Accident, 7 Owners, Personal Use
Not Listed
Auto Wholesalers of Rockville, Inc. MVA Office - Rockville / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota MR2 Spyder with Soft Top.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDFR320120042808
Stock: 42808
Certified Pre-Owned: No
