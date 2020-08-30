Damas Auto - Chantilly / Virginia

Located 8 miles away from Ashburn , VA

This car is CARFAX CERTIFIED** Contact our Sales at 571-367-2933This Toyota Camry Solara Convertible is in a very good condition, SLE Trim & has:Clean Carfax with no accident.One Owner Per CarfaxLeatherConvertible Top is in very good shapePower Driving SeatHeated Front SeatsWood Trim& much more to tell, must come & see

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T1FA38P35U058660

Stock: 2007657

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-20-2020