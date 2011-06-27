  1. Home
Used 2004 Toyota Celica GTS Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Celica
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,110
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/435.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 6800 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 7600 rpm
Turning circle36.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
JBL premium brand stereo systemyes
electric and diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.6 in.
Front leg room43.6 in.
Front hip room51.3 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35 in.
Rear hip Room46.8 in.
Rear leg room27 in.
Rear shoulder room50.6 in.
Measurements
Front track58.6 in.
Length170.5 in.
Curb weight2500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Drag Coefficient.32 cd.
Height51.4 in.
EPA interior volume78.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width68.3 in.
Rear track58.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Carbon Blue
  • Black
  • Solar Yellow
  • Absolutely Red
  • Zephyr Blue Metallic
  • Spectra Blue Mica
  • Silver Streak Mica
  • Thunder Cloud Metallic
  • Super White
Interior Colors
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P205/55R15 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
