Used 2004 Toyota Celica Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Fun and Exciting. Looks sharp, drives sharp. Toyota Fanboy , 04/30/2016 GTS 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful First thing to say, I love the car. Fun to drive, fast take off- not that fast high end speed- but really? who needs to drive 100+. Has awesome resale value. (not selling mine though- I am driving mine into the dirt) The Pros then the Cons Pros- Car handles like a champ. Snow,rain,sun. Car is light, and you can feel it. (Can feel windy days but good handling combats this). Great gas mileage, I drive about 1000 miles a month, unfortunately, but the car is still good on gas (and i speed quite a bit). Mine came with JBL speakers, so sound is good, had to add my own sub woofer in for base, (nothing crazy 100 W). Car speakers are energy efficient, don't have to worry about car battery dying. Interior looks okay- I like it but a lil more plastic than other cars. Car has been hit twice by two trucks and still drives amazing. (low end crashes). Didnt feel it. Getting in and out of car is a lil tough since car is low. Car feels comfortable from drivers seat, not from glorified trunk that is a backrow. Cons- Since I drive a lot and more enthusiastic than most, maintenance adds up. Parts are cheap- good news, but unless you got a good mechanic, may be expensive to maintenance- car is not easy to work on, super tight engine bay. The car is notorious for check engine light- (o2 sensor possibly) so the quest for what is turning engine light begins, mine was a dirty ocv valve, cleaned myself cost 10 bucs. Loud hull noise- but you can hear the engine- so might not be that bad. Not one drop of rust on my car. 12 years old. Looks good paint job wise. All about who maintained it before you. Now on to the repair list- labor varies Right rear knuckle - 100 bucs for part Fight right Ball joint- 50 bucs Engine mounts - 100 bucs for all four wheel balance, rotation every 3k miles- to keep up with good handling Front windshield- since window is angled I think rocks hit it harder and more frequently than any car ive driven. 300 bucs- insurance covered it- so nothing Tires - 300- I have 16 inch rims/tires- not all celicas are that large. Breaks- 100 for all 4. Performance breaks Bolt that is used in alignments rusted- got stuck- cost 20 bucs for bolt- but labor can be expensive at a shop. Car needs to be maintained or you will feel it. However, That is only if your as anal as I am with your car. Overall opinion. I love it. Drives quick, good on gas, other than small maintenance stuff- the car is one of the best I have driven, and I have driven quite a bit of upper end BMW and Caddies, it keeps up. Not a smooth ride but definitely a fun economic sporty car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Reliability Value Report Abuse

Wish they still made these!! Jennifer , 02/19/2016 GT 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought my 2004 Toyota Celica GT, automatic about 2 years ago. It was 11,000 grand. It was a certified pre owned vehicle, so defiantly worth it especially since I haven't spent a penny on it besides general upkeep and purchasing new stock Celica rims since the rims I got with it were low profiles. Which were HORRIBLE in the snow.since getting my new tires and rims this car is a beast in the snow. And we get a lot of it here in PA. In general the car rocks. I've made a few upgrades, like the stereo and new tires. But the car is kept pretty stock. (Mostly because I don't trust any car shops around here to make it more sporty looking with a body kit). I am a 5'11 female with really long legs. And i fit fairly comfortably in the driver seat, and the passenger seat. The bucket seats in back are a different story. My head hits the roof. The front seats look and feel like that straight out of NASCAR. Thought it's only 143 HP, I believe, the cr has some kick and can accurate fairly well. The only time I have issues is going up hill. Even if it's at a slow grade, it takes a moment for my car to shift and sometimes gets stuck around 40 MPH as I slow everyone down behind me. (Oops!) Something I can look into though. The interior of my car has held up wonderfully. And I honestly think that for an 04 vehicle, it stands the test of time. I'm pulling 104,000 miles and I've seen so many Celicas that have over 300,000 miles. This babies run. And they run for quite a while. My only complaint? THEY NEED TO BRING THEM BACK! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The best. Period! gtsfreak , 07/19/2011 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Have owned a 2004 Celica GT-S since January 2011. What a blast to drive. Hopefully, I'll get the infamous Toyota reliability out of this car as I did from my 1991 Celica ST. It's a shame Toyota discontinued this model back in 2005. Car runs smooth. Terrific handling. Sharp interior. Unfortunately, Celicas take a beating from the public. I can't tell you how many times people have purposely scratched, keyed and dented my car out of jealousy. It happened to my 1991 Celica as well. For some reason, they just can't let a sweet looking car look sweet for long. On the other side of the coin, even today, people will stop to complement me about this great looking car. It rocks! Very pleased with it. Report Abuse

I love it! Caitlin , 09/23/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful When I was looking to buy a car I wanted a cute sports car to take with me to college. I was originally looking at Hyundai Tiburons and when I saw the Celica online I knew that's what I wanted. For only having a 4 cylinder engine it has nice boost of speed when you hit the gas. I have had no problems with mine and I bought it used with 48,000 miles. My car always gets looks by people who see it. :) Report Abuse