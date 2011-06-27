  1. Home
Used 2003 Toyota Celica GT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,140
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,140
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,140
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)362.5/478.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,140
Torque125 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,140
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,140
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,140
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,140
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,140
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,140
Front head room38.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.6 in.
Front leg room43.6 in.
Front hip room51.3 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,140
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35 in.
Rear hip Room46.8 in.
Rear leg room27 in.
Rear shoulder room50.6 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,140
Front track58.6 in.
Length170.5 in.
Curb weight2460 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Drag Coefficient.32 cd.
Height51.4 in.
EPA interior volume78.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width68.3 in.
Rear track58.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,140
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Carbon Blue
  • Spectra Blue Mica
  • Silver Streak Mica
  • Solar Yellow
  • Super White
  • Zephyr Blue Metallic
  • Absolutely Red
Interior Colors
  • Black/Black
  • Black/Red
  • Black/Silver
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,140
P195/60R15 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,140
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,140
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
