Used 2002 Toyota Celica GT-S Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Celica
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,255
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.0/391.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 6800 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 7600 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.6 in.
Front leg room43.6 in.
Front hip room51.3 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35 in.
Rear hip Room46.8 in.
Rear leg room27 in.
Rear shoulder room50.6 in.
Measurements
Front track58.6 in.
Curb weight2580 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.32 cd.
Length170.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height51.4 in.
EPA interior volume91.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width68.3 in.
Rear track58.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Absolutely Red
  • Carbon Blue
  • Black
  • Spectra Blue Mica
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
P205/55R15 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
