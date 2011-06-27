  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Celica
  4. Used 2001 Toyota Celica
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Toyota Celica GT-S Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Celica
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,155
See Celica Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,155
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,155
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)362.5/464.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,155
Torque130 lb-ft @ 6800 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 7600 rpm
Turning circle36.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,155
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$22,155
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Gold Packageyes
Action Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,155
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,155
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,155
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,155
Cargo Logic Tote by Nifty Productsyes
Trunk Mounted 6-Disc CD Autochangeryes
Simulated Molded Carbon Fiber Dash by Acculaseryes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Matyes
Carpet Floor Mat/Cargo Mat (5 pc. set)yes
Auto-Dimming Mirroryes
Leather Interioryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,155
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,155
Front head room38.4 in.
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.6 in.
Front leg room44.1 in.
Front hip room51.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,155
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35 in.
Rear hip Room46.8 in.
Rear leg room27 in.
Rear shoulder room50.6 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,155
Rear Spoileryes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
16" Alloy Wheelsyes
Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,155
Front track58.7 in.
Length170.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight2580 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Drag Coefficient.31 cd.
Height51.4 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width68.3 in.
Rear track58.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,155
Exterior Colors
  • Absolutely Red
  • Black
  • Liquid Silver
  • Spectra Blue Mica
  • Super White
  • Carbon Blue
Interior Colors
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,155
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P205/55R15 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,155
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,155
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Celica Inventory

Related Used 2001 Toyota Celica GT-S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles