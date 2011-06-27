  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Celica
  4. Used 2000 Toyota Celica
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Toyota Celica GT-S Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Celica
Overview
See Celica Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.0/420.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque133 lb-ft @ 6800 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 7600 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptional
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room43.6 in.
Front hip room51.3 in.
Front shoulder room52.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.0 in.
Rear hip Room46.8 in.
Rear leg room17.1 in.
Rear shoulder room50.6 in.
Measurements
Length170.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight2500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height51.4 in.
Wheel base102.3 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Carbon Blue
  • Liquid Silver
  • Super White
  • Absolutely Red
  • Spectra Blue Mica
Interior Colors
  • Black/Red
  • Black/Silver
  • Black
  • Black/Blue
See Celica Inventory

Related Used 2000 Toyota Celica GT-S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles