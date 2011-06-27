Used 2000 Toyota Celica Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Sweet Little Car chumd , 11/16/2013 13 of 13 people found this review helpful This is a very nice car. Getting from point A-B hasn't been an issue for me. Very reliable & fun-to-drive. Haven't had any mechanical problems and absolutely love the durability of this car. Has tight/firm Handling & is almost "go-kart" like. Great on gas and has effortless style points. I chose the 6-speed manual to better my gas consumption and wouldn't recommend anything else(especially if you're looking to enhance performance). I have (ashy)grey cloth interior that has held nicely for 13 years now. All electrical units have lasted and honestly haven't had a bad experience with the car yet. All-together a great, fun, and exciting car to drive down the highway. 2 thumbs up! Report Abuse

Best Car I ever bought melgoodman77 , 04/24/2011 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I am sorry they don't make these cars anymore. I just totaled mine after 202,000 miles. This car never had any major issues except the sunroof started leaking. Very reliable. I hate my new car and wish I could buy a new celica.

2000Celica long-term test Bobbi , 03/08/2002 8 of 8 people found this review helpful The 2000 Toyota Celica delivers in the sports category of coupes under $30,000. Unlike it's predecessor, this car has been designed with performance as the primary focus. Both the GT and GTS trim deliver stout acceleration and power- combined with lightness and near neutal handling. Remember, the GT is only a mere 300lbs heavier than the featherweight MR2 Spyder.

I love this car!!!! allstrknz , 01/29/2012 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought my 2000 celica gt-s with 150xxx miles on it, and it still drives great!! Even though its 12 years old, it looks super sporty and I get compliments on it all the time. Its so fun to drive especially on curvy roads. Gets great excelleration and I love the fact that is a 6 speed. Excellent reliability.. nothing has gone wrong with it whatsoever!!