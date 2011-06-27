Used 2000 Toyota Celica Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Sweet Little Car
This is a very nice car. Getting from point A-B hasn't been an issue for me. Very reliable & fun-to-drive. Haven't had any mechanical problems and absolutely love the durability of this car. Has tight/firm Handling & is almost "go-kart" like. Great on gas and has effortless style points. I chose the 6-speed manual to better my gas consumption and wouldn't recommend anything else(especially if you're looking to enhance performance). I have (ashy)grey cloth interior that has held nicely for 13 years now. All electrical units have lasted and honestly haven't had a bad experience with the car yet. All-together a great, fun, and exciting car to drive down the highway. 2 thumbs up!
Best Car I ever bought
I am sorry they don't make these cars anymore. I just totaled mine after 202,000 miles. This car never had any major issues except the sunroof started leaking. Very reliable. I hate my new car and wish I could buy a new celica.
2000Celica long-term test
The 2000 Toyota Celica delivers in the sports category of coupes under $30,000. Unlike it's predecessor, this car has been designed with performance as the primary focus. Both the GT and GTS trim deliver stout acceleration and power- combined with lightness and near neutal handling. Remember, the GT is only a mere 300lbs heavier than the featherweight MR2 Spyder.
I love this car!!!!
I bought my 2000 celica gt-s with 150xxx miles on it, and it still drives great!! Even though its 12 years old, it looks super sporty and I get compliments on it all the time. Its so fun to drive especially on curvy roads. Gets great excelleration and I love the fact that is a 6 speed. Excellent reliability.. nothing has gone wrong with it whatsoever!!
Great car, fun to drive
I bought this car used with 140K miles and put another 60K on it in 2 years. The car is extremely reliable and has had no mechanical issues. Sadly, a man in a Ford F150 broad sided us at 70 mph and totaled my nice little red car. He had to be towed and we loaded up our loose and knocked off parts in the hatch and kept driving. This car is so much fun to drive on twisty roads because its handling allows the car to scream through tight curves. Another bonus is its consistent 32 mpg. It has been as high as 36 mpg (ideal conditions @ 60 mph). It's been a great car and I hate to see it go.
