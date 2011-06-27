Used 1999 Toyota Celica Convertible Consumer Reviews
Very Fun Car So Far
Just picked this car up in early November. Very clean black GT Convertible (Manual Trans). No complaints at all, just some minor fixes to make with the seals where the rear and front windows meet. This car handles like a dream. It is a tad bit underpowered for its weight, but it grips the road so good, that you can just whip it around for some real fun driving. The car is very sharp, and becoming increasingly rare as time goes on. Standard features from Toyota include a decent stereo (with 75k, the door panels do rattle a bit). Easy to use climate controls, glass rear window, and convenient cruise control Would wish for a little better gas milage 25mpg overall.
GREAT CONVERTIBLE
Mine is a 99, the last year for the convertible. I love it. I have had no mechanical problems and I am up to 85K miles. My only complaints are the drink holders are too small and there is a lot of noise inside the car. But that is usually a problem in convertibles.
Love my Celica convertible
I love this car, it's fun to drive. I LOVE this car!! The gas mileage is reasonable for a car of this size (27 - 30 mpg). It's very reliable. I did have one problem that I have not seen written anywhere. The motors for the top burned out and the car was only 4 years old, I was told when I replaced them ($1,000) that this is a common problem with this model. Something to think about with any convertible.
Toyota Celica Rocks
I've had my Convertible Celica for almost 4 years and it's been an excellent buy. Never had a problem with it. Great on the highway and in congestion. If it wasn't for the fact that I'm leaving the US, I would have never even thought of selling it. I will miss it.
Sooooo Cool!!!
This car is awesome! The body styling (especially with the top down) is very sexy, yet classic. It's not very fast, but handles incredibly well around corners-you don't even have to slow down! This car is made for cruising down Lake Shore Drive with the top down, not racing in the Indy 500! The stereo system is also exceptional. It's got 8 speakers that will blow you away, even with the top down! I will never get rid of this car...ever!
