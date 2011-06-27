Used 1998 Toyota Celica Coupe Consumer Reviews
Still a superior car
hondoman45, 06/21/2013
GT 2dr Coupe
5 of 5 people found this review helpful
This is my fourth Celica and all have been great cars. Good power and handling, great gas mileage (about 29 mpg overall), and reliability that other car makers can only dream of. It's nice to be low to the ground in a fast car! It has a pretty smooth ride and is quieter than most at speed. Not many people buy these so it's rare to see another one during a week. I don't want to sell this one I've got as there just isn't a car I'd rather have! With over 175k, it runs like new and is close to new in looks as well. Toyota rocks! I have the automatic and love it! Update 06/21/2016: Still have this and my son loves driving it. These are rare but cheap to keep. If maintained I see no end in sight for this car.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
