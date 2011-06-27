Used 1998 Toyota Celica Convertible Consumer Reviews

Elsie , 01/30/2005

This car has been in our family since it rolled off the assembly line and we've all fought to drive it. Nothing is more fun than dropping the top on a sunny day and flying through all five speeds. The leather is still in great condition and the styling seems to get better with age; I get asked all the time what kind it is. Of course, it's Toyota reliable. So much fun and so many miles left to drive!