  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Celica
  4. Used 1997 Toyota Celica
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Toyota Celica GT Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Celica
Overview
See Celica Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room34.3 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front shoulder room52.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room29.2 in.
Rear leg room26.6 in.
Rear shoulder room49.9 in.
Measurements
Length174.2 in.
Curb weight2850 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.
Height50.8 in.
Wheel base99.9 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Topaz Metallic
  • Bright Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Slate Blue Metallic
  • Turquoise Pearl Metallic
  • Fiesta Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Renaissance Red
  • Super White
  • Orange Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
See Celica Inventory

Related Used 1997 Toyota Celica GT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles